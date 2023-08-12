Report: NFL Drops Lizzo from Consideration for Super Bowl Halftime Show

A new report claims Lizzo has been dropped from consideration for the Super Bowl halftime show in the wake of the pop star’s ballooning scandal — lawsuits alleging that she engaged in abusive behavior toward some of her employees.

An “NFL insider” told the Daily Mail that the public response to the allegations has prompted the organization to immediately drop Lizzo from Super Bowl contention, having previously put her name in the mix as one of the front-runners for the 2024 game.

“Talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal,” the source reportedly said.

Super Bowl LVIII is set to take place February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Another source told the outlet that Lizzo’s team is “desperately trying to come up with a strategy to save her sinking ship.”

“It is becoming more and more difficult with more people coming forth accusing her of extremely inappropriate acts,” the music-industry individual reportedly said.

Lizzo has been sued by three former tour dancers who allege the pop star engaged in abusive behavior toward them, including forcing them to attend a strip club show and touch some of the performers. One dancer also alleged that Lizzo, who has championed her own obesity as beautiful and empowering, fat-shamed her after she gained weight.

The singer has publicly denied the allegations.

Following the suit, six more individuals have come forward claiming they were also mistreated by the pop star. These individuals include people who worked on Lizzo’s reality show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Amazon Prime Video.

The music industry appears to be distancing itself from Lizzo amid the publicity fallout.

Organizers of the Made in America Festival announced Tuesday that the annual event, which was to feature Lizzo as a headliner, has been canceled due to what they described as “severe circumstances outside of production control.”

