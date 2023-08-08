Lizzo-Starring Made in America Music Festival Cancelled Due to ‘Severe Circumstances’

A music festival that was to be headlined by mega pop star and Joe Biden surrogate Lizzo has been abruptly called off just one month before it was set to take place.

Organizers of the Made in America Festival announced Tuesday that the annual event, which was to take place in Philadelphia, has been cancelled due to what they described as “severe circumstances outside of production control.”

The announcement made no mention of Lizzo, who was one of the marquee names at this year’s celebration. The obese pop star is in the midst of a mushrooming career scandal, having just been hit with a lawsuit from three of her former dancers alleging the singer engaged in abusive behavior including sexual harassment and fat-shaming.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs said that more people have come forward also alleging abusive behavior. In addition, a former documentary director foe Lizzo said she “walked away” after two weeks because of the singer. “I was treated with such disrespect by her — I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is,” filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison said.

Lizzo, who has denied the allegations, was set to headline the Made in America festival along with SZA.

Organizers said the decision to cancel was “difficult” and “has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.”

