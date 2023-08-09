Report: Lizzo Faces Six New Complaints Alleging Inappropriate Behavior Including Creating ‘Sexually Charged Environment’

Pop star Lizzo’s legal woes are getting worse fast, with the anti-Trump singer reportedly facing at least six new complaints alleging inappropriate behavior, including creating a “sexually charged environment.”

Lawyers representing three of Lizzo’s former dancers said they’ve been reviewing new complaints from at least six people who said they toured with Lizzo, including other dancers and some who said they worked on her Amazon Studios reality show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, according to an NBC News report.

Ron Zambrano said his firm is vetting the new allegations, which he said are of a “sexually charged environment” and failure to pay employees.

Zambrano told NBC News that in reviewing the claims, he determined that some are potentially actionable but that others aren’t. “Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say,” he said late Tuesday.

Lizzo is already facing a lawsuit from three former dancers who allege the singer engaged in abusive behavior toward them, including sexual harassment involving a visit to a strip club.

Among the allegations is the claim that Lizzo — who has consistently promoted her own obesity as beautiful and a form of empowerment — fat-shamed one of the dancers after she gained weight.

Lizzo has publicly denied the allegations.

Since the suit was filed, Lizzo’s career has been in free fall, with fans abandoning the once-untouchable pop star.

Organizers of the Made in America Festival announced Tuesday that the annual event, which was to feature Lizzo as a headliner, has been cancelled due to what they described as “severe circumstances outside of production control.”

Lizzo’s fans are also turning on her, with the singer’s music sales reportedly taking an early hit.

