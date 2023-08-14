Angel Studios’ Sound of Freedom topped Disney’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the box office this weekend.

This is one more humiliation for the Disney Grooming Institute, which was once a golden goose that popped out blockbuster golden eggs in a way that made it look easy. But then Disney decided to get political and divisive and sell the horrors of transsexualism to innocent little children. This perverse obsession with sexual fetishes has destroyed the Disney brand and, with it, Star Wars, Willow, Marvel, and now Indiana Jones.

After seven weekends in wide release, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Kathleen Kennedy Must Be Fired has grossed just $371 million worldwide, which is about $50 million less than its reported production and promotion budget. That is also less than half of what the previous Indiana Jones earned. Back in 2008, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of This Movie Sucks grossed $790 million worldwide. Adjusted for inflation, Crystal Suck earned $1.122 billion.

Disney could lose up to $250 million on the Dial of Kathleen Kennedy Must Be Fired. That’s a quarter of a billion–with a “B”– dollar loss on an Indiana Jones movie, one of the greatest and most beloved brands to ever come out of Hollywood. This failure would only be surprising had Disney not already destroyed Star Wars, which had been the most bulletproof brand (see: Prequels, George Lucas) in Tinseltown history.

It’s on the domestic box office front where the real news is.

After seven weekends in release, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Kathleen Kennedy Must Be Fired has grossed just $172.6 million at the domestic box office. Remember, this is one of the most famous movie brands backed by a $100 million promotion campaign. Nevertheless, over the weekend, and after only six weekends of release, Sound of Freedom passed it with a total domestic gross of $172.8 million.

What’s more, Sound of Freedom still has some gas left in its tank. Over the weekend, Dial of Fire Kathleen Kennedy grossed just $900,000. Sound of Freedom earned another $4.8 million. By the end of summer, Dial of Fire that Affirmative Action Hire Already will be eating a whole lot more of Sound of Freedom‘s dust.

Speaking of eating dust, what looked like the unstoppable smash of the summer, Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’s domestic take of $160 million is behind Sound of Freedom’s $172.8 million.

As I wrote over the weekend about Oliver Anthony…

[M]ore than 50 percent of the country no longer has a voice in mainstream pop culture. The working class, traditional conservatives, and normal people who just want to be left alone look at the pop culture landscape today and its obsession with identity politics, sexual fetishes, homosexuality, and left-wing preaching and just shake their collective heads. This anti-art, anti-human nature garbage is everywhere now, which gives streaming shows such as The Chosen, movies such as Sound of Freedom, and songs such as “Try That in a Small Town” an opportunity to stand out and catch fire. Mind you; this stuff can’t only be right-wing. It has to be good[.]

Even though we are excluded and demeaned by establishment pop culture, that doesn’t mean we will flock to anything marked “conservative” or “Christian.” We’re not looking for the equivalent of “woke” from our own side: lectures, preaching, ham-handed messaging… But if it’s quality art that speaks to us, I promise there is a hunger, desire, and market out there that will make billions.