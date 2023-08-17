Academy Museum in Los Angeles to Host Drag Queen Story Hour for Children, with Scene Readings from John Waters Movies

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles will host a Drag Queen Story Hour event for children, with drag queens performing live readings of scenes from the highly sexual and ribald movies of John Waters.

Not only will kids be welcomed to the event, the reading will be free and open to the public as part of the museum’s second anniversary celebration.

The Drag Queen Story Hour is set to take place September 30, as part of the upcoming exhibition “John Waters: Pope of Trash,” which explores the iconoclastic auteur’s life and filmography.

“Visitors can experience the John Waters: Pope of Trash exhibition, then join us for Drag Queen Story Hour to see kid-friendly live scene-readings from his films,” Amy Homma, chief audience officer of the Academy Museum, said in a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter.

It remains unclear which movies will be featured in the reading. Many of Waters’ movies were designed to shock viewers in their day and feature scenes of a highly sexual nature, with drag queens, nudity, and gross-out sexual hijinks.

His most famous movie Pink Flamingos, which is rated NC-17, features a scene in which a character played by the drag queen Divine eats dog feces.

The Academy Museum is a branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization behind the annual Academy Awards.

As Breitbart News reported, the museum opened its doors to the public 2021 following years of delays. China’s Dalian Wanda donated $20 million to help finance the museum’s $482 million building, which is located on the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax. Billionaire Wang Jianlin, who founded and serves as chairman of Wanda, is a member of the CCP.

