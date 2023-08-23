Disney Star Josh Gad Freaks over GOP Debate Question about Climate Change: ‘F**k Every Single One of These Cowards’

Disney star Josh Gad had an obscene reaction to the GOP debate on Wednesday when the candidates were asked about climate change, saying “fuck every one of these cowards.”

Josh Gad posted his profane reaction on X, or Twitter, after Fox News hosts asked candidates to raise their hands if they believe that climate change is caused by human activity. Rather than engage in the silly game, the candidates launched into a debate at the urging of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Do you believe in climate change?” NOT A SINGLE ONE OF THEM raises their hands. Fuck every single one of these cowards. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 24, 2023

Gad could not believe that “not a single one of them raises their hands. Fuck every single one of these cowards.”

The actor continued by saying the candidates were “so damned predictable.”

It would be so shocking, if it wasn’t so damned predictable. The youth of this country are not morons. They see that their entire freaking world is on fire. They are asking you as young Conservatives the most basic softball question: do you believe in decades of science. Silence. https://t.co/g11bOti4Ma — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 24, 2023

Gad — who has appeared in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast live-action remake and voiced a major role in Frozen — ranks among Hollywood’s most virulently anti-GOP stars.

Earlier this year, the actor reacted to the transgender mass shooter who killed six people at a Nashville Christian school by blaming the Republican Party, stating “The GOP have decided that guns are more important than kids,” adding, “they have decided it is okay to let kids die.”

Last year, he raged at DeSantis for sending around 50 illegal aliens to the wealthy liberal enclave of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, calling it an act of “cruelty.”

