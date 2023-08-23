Jennifer Aniston Says She Is ‘So Over Cancel Culture’: ‘I Don’t Put Everybody in the Harvey Weinstein Basket’

Friends star Jennifer Aniston said she is “so over cancel culture,” adding that people deserve a chance at redemption.

Jennifer Aniston revealed her disdain for cancel culture in an interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine.

“I probably just got canceled by saying that,” Aniston said. “I just don’t understand what it means.… Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

In the interview, Aniston recalled her limited encounters with Weinstein.

“He’s not a guy, you’re like, ‘God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey.’ Never. You were actually like, ‘Oh, God, OK, suck it up,’” she said. “I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer.”

Weinstein, who is currently in prison following convictions of rape and sexual assault, told the WSJ Magazine that Aniston “never had any uncomfortable instances with me.”

Aniston joins a growing list of Hollywood celebrities who have publicly spoken out against cancel culture. Others include Cate Blanchett, Ethan Hawke, Dave Chappelle, Ricky Gervais, John Malkovich, Rowan Atkinson, Molly Ringwald, rocker John Joseph, and John Cleese.

As Breitbart News reported, the actress previously hinted at her sentiments toward cancel culture in a separate interview earlier this year.

Aniston noted that “a whole generation of kids” now finds Friends offensive, adding, “You have to be very careful,” because comedians are “not allowed” to engage in comedy in the manner they once did.

