Watch: Oliver Anthony’s ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Makes First GOP Debate Question

A historic moment happened during the Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday when none other than Oliver Anthony’s working-class anthem “Rich Men North of Richmond” formed the basis for the first question.

“Why is this song striking such a nerve in this country right now? What do you think it means?” the Fox debate moderators asked.

The fact that Oliver Anthony’s viral song would form the basis for a question at the GOP presidential debate just illustrates how strongly it has resonated among the working class. As Breitbart News reported, Anthony has skyrocketed into an overnight success, earning upwards of $40,000 a day due to the viral song’s popularity.

“Rising country singer Oliver Anthony is reportedly reaping great rewards from his surprise hit song, ‘Rich Men North of Richmond,’ and pulling in tens of thousands a day since the song landed at the top of so many music charts,” said the report. “The thirty-year-old singer-songwriter from Farmville, Virginia, is reportedly bringing in some $40,000 a day while his song continues to top the charts.”

“Anthony’s protest song soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in only a matter of a few weeks after fans began to pick up on the tune on the Internet,” it added.

