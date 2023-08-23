Country Singer Oliver Anthony Reportedly Earning $40K a Day from ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’

Rising country singer Oliver Anthony is reportedly reaping great rewards from his surprise hit song, “Rich Men North of Richmond,” and pulling in tens of thousands a day since the song landed at the top of so many music charts.

The thirty-year-old singer-songwriter from Farmville, Virginia, is reportedly bringing in some $40,000 a day while his song continues to top the charts.

Anthony’s protest song soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in only a matter of a few weeks after fans began to pick up on the tune on the Internet.

The Hot 100 is not the first chart that the song topped. On Aug. 12, the song shot to no. 1 on the Apple iTunes chart after Anthony’s video was first posted on Aug. 8. The song also topped Spotify’s U.S. Top 50.

The video’s description said Anthony’s intent was to “give hope to the working class and your average hard working young man who may have lost hope in the grind of trying to get by.” And it seems his goal was reached as the song struck a chord with millions of Americans.

“Rich Men North of Richmond” was not the only one of Anthony’s songs that started climbing the charts. Anthony’s tune “Ain’t Gotta Dollar” — which he released last year — climbed to the No. 2 spot on Apple iTunes at the same time his big song reached no.1.

Anthony’s song seems to be part of a wave of tunes protesting America’s current walk down the wrong path.

Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” is also still resonating with music lovers and appearing in the top five songs on many of these same charts.

John Rich’s “Progress” also reached the No. 1 spot on iTunes’ country music chart last year after the singer promoted the single on former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform.

