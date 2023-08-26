Bob Barker, Beloved Host of ‘The Price Is Right’ for Nearly Four Decades, Dead at 99

Bob Barker, the grandfatherly TV personality who presided over The Price is Right for close to four decades, has died at 99.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us,” Barker’s publicist Roger Neal said in a statement sent to multiple outlets on Saturday. No additional information was given.

With his twinkly eyes and smooth demeanor that put contestants at ease as they competed for the big prize, Barker was a endearing presence who enlivened daytime TV with an almost effortless charm. From 1972 to 2007, his near-perfect attendance on CBS’ The Price is Right became a ritual for millions of housewives and children staying home from school.

With his year-round tan, silver hair, and long-handled microphone, Barker was a TV icon who was often parodied but seldom equalled. Even his daily Price is Right sign-off was memorable — “This is Bob Barker reminding you to help control the pet population: Have your pets spayed or neutered.”

Barker was an animal rights activist before it became fashionable, using his celebrity status to further the cause of numerous groups.

Later, he hosted the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants for two decades — resigning when they declined to use synthetic furs — and even played himself in the 1996 Adam Sandler golf comedy Happy Gilmore.

After paying his dues in local radio and TV, Barker got his big break as host of NBC’s game show Truth or Consequences starting in 1956, and continuing through 1975.

He later jumped to The Price is Right, where his 35-year tenure earned him a citation in the Guinness Book of World Records for his consecutive appearances hosting a gameshow. When adding his tenure on Truth, he served as a TV gameshow host for 51 years, winning 19 Emmy Awards in the process.

Barker’s wife, Dorothy Jo, died in 1981. The couple had no children, and he didn’t remarry.

