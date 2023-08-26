Video from ‘Disturbed Visitors’ Shows Men Dressed in Drag Greeting Children at Disney ‘Princess Makeover’ Boutique

It appears Disney is still assigning grown men dressed in skirts and dresses as greeters for children at its Disneyland Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique attraction, where little girls are treated to a “princess makeover.”

On Aug. 25, the indispensable Libs of TikTok posted a pair of images from visitors to Disneyland in Florida that shows two burly men, one rotund and bearded, wearing dresses and greeting small children and their parents.

Disney has men dressed as women, wearing dresses greeting children at some of their attractions. Received both of these this week from disturbed visitors. pic.twitter.com/c0NGDhRKh3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 25, 2023

This is not the first time social media erupted upon reports of facial hair-sporting men in dresses were seen working as greeters at Disneyland’s boutique that caters to little girls.

Another video also went viral in May for showing a mustachioed man in a dress taking down the names of little girls to be scheduled for their princess makeovers.

In the video, the mustachioed employee going by the name “Nick” tells kids he is a “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice.” He is seen wearing a dress and what appears to be heavy women’s makeup.

Disney has a man in a dress working in the dress store for little girls at Disneyland. This is who Disney wants girls to see when they first walk in to pick out a dress. pic.twitter.com/Ta2dwyAaSa — Jason Jones (@jonesville) May 30, 2023

As Breitbart News reported in July of last year, Disney decided to make its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques at Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in Anaheim more gender inclusive by renaming its makeup and clothing stylists who turn little girls into princesses from “Fairy Godmothers in Training” to “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.”

Disney has been working overtime to infuse the radical transgender and LGBTQ agenda into everything it does for children, grooming them for the gay agenda in movies, TV shows, and at the company’s theme parks.

The entertainment giant has even gone so far as to remove “ladies and gentlemen” from its public address system because it isn’t “inclusive” enough.

