Watch: Disneyland Video Shows Male Employee Dressed in Drag and Greeting Children

A TikTok video that appears to show a male Disneyland employee dressed in drag and greeting children has gone viral, attracting millions of views since being posted earlier this week.

The video shows a man who calls himself “Nick” welcoming children to the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique allows young girls to live out their fantasies by glamming them up as Disney princesses.

In the video, the mustachioed”Nick” identifies himself as a “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice” while wearing a dress and what appears to be heavy women’s makeup.

The TikTok video has been re-posted to Twitter, where it has garnered more than 4.2 million views so far.

As Breitbart News reported, Disney decided last year to make its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques at Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in Anaheim more gender inclusive by rebranding its stylists from “Fairy Godmothers in Training” to “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.”

The Walt Disney Co. has been working to make its parks more gender neutral in recent years. One of the biggest changes was the elimination of Disney’s iconic greeting, “ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls.” Now, Disney parks address guests as “dreamers of all ages.”

Last year, the company opened gender-neutral restrooms in its parks.

The Walt Disney Co. is in the midst of a vicious legal war with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over the state’s anti-grooming Parental Rights in Education law, which protects public school children from radical LGBTQ indoctrination,.

Disney has vowed to continue working to get the law repealed.

