Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to Bob Barker: ‘Loved Him Kicking the Crap out of Me’

Actor Adam Sandler took to Instagram over the weekend to pay tribute to Bob Barker — the beloved Price is Right host who died at 99 on Saturday — and their famous collaboration in the 1996 film Happy Gilmore.

“The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me,” the Wedding Singer star wrote in an Instagram caption.

“He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!” Sandler added.

In his Instagram post, Sandler added several photos of himself with Barker, including one photo of a scene from Comedy Central’s 2015 special Night of Too Many Stars, where the two men recaptured a moment from the popular golf comedy Happy Gilmore.

Barker played himself in the film, a cameo where he paired up with Sandler’s hockey player-turned-pro-golfer character Happy Gilmore, in the Pepsi Pro-Am tournament.

At some point in the movie, Barker and Sandler’s characters get into a scuffle on the golf course. After Happy Gilmore taunts him, “You want a piece of me?” Barker growls, “I don’t want a piece of you, I want the whole thing.”

The two men then tumble down a hill, before Sandler’s character headbutts Barker’s character, then says one of the movie’s most famous lines: “The price is wrong, bitch.”

But Barker’s character suddenly raises one of his arms, grabs Sandler’s character by the neck, then springs up to deliver a kick to the face, before stating, “Now you’ve had enough, bitch.”

Barker died at age 99 in his Hollywood Hills home of natural causes on Saturday.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us,” Barker’s publicist Roger Neal said in a statement sent to multiple outlets.

