Dylan Mulvaney Attacks ‘Extreme Amount of Transphobia and Hate’ After Winning Award

Transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney claimed the award for breakout creator at the 2023 Streamy Awards on Sunday, pausing to chastise critics and their “extreme amount of transphobia and hate” before adding trans people “need to be supported publicly and proudly” by everyone.

The 26-year-old TikToker — a man living as a woman who documented transitioning for over a year on the app — took home a first win at the award show honoring online creators across music, comedy, food and gaming.

Dressed in a red satin minidress and matching sparkly kitten heels to take the stage to accept the prize, Mulvaney made indirect reference to the controversy over his Bud Light partnership which exploded into public view earlier in the year.

Mulvaney urged the “need to support trans people publicly and proudly” saying:

My life has been changed for the better but also there’s been an extreme amount of transphobia and hate and I know that my community is feeling it and I know that even our allies are feeling it. I look around this room and I just see so many amazing allies that have platforms and I think allyship right now needs to look differently. You need to support trans people publicly and proudly. I love you so much, thank you, thank you, I’m gonna go have a beer and… I love ya!

Mulvaney’s nod to his critics came after a disastrous Bud Light ad cost brewer Anheuser-Busch some $27billion, triggering corporate layoffs and stripping it of its long-held title of America’s favorite beer.

Bud Light eventually lost its spot amongst America’s top ten favorite beer brands altogether.

The decline and fall was complete in July just a month after Modelo replaced it as the “King of Beers” due to the public’s backlash against the brand’s partnership with Mulvaney, as Breitbart News reported.