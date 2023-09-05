Bill Maher to Joe Rogan: Woke Leftists’ Race Obsession Similar to the KKK

Comedian and HBO late-night host Bill Maher said woke leftists share similarities with the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) due to their complete insistence on always judging people by race instead of character.

Speaking with Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience, Maher discussed the woke left’s departure from the liberalism of the past, noting that they do not support the concept of a “colorblind society.”

“You’re like liberals back when they were more reasonable before they became leftists. And now every liberal kind of has to be a leftist,” Rogan said. “If you want to be on the team, you’ve got to subscribe to the most fringe ideas that the team is promoting.”

Maher said that the concept of “‘liberal’ is a different animal than ‘woke,’” saying they depart on issues of political correctness and identity politics. While Maher said that people can hold their beliefs, he felt that they should not be welcome under the liberal label.

“You can be woke, with all the nonsense that that now implies, but don’t say that somehow it’s an extension of liberalism. Because it’s most often actually an undoing of liberalism. You can have your points of view and your positions on these things but don’t try and piggyback on what I always believe. I have always believed, as liberals do for example, in a colorblind society,” Maher said.

“That the goal is to not see race at all, anywhere for any reason,” Maher continued. “That’s what liberals always believed all the way through Obama, going back [to] Kennedy, everybody, Martin Luther King. That’s not what the woke believe.”

ὄ @BillMaher Just Leveled Woke Progressives With the Most Damning Comparison Ever "They believe race is first and foremost the thing you should always see everywhere, which I find interesting because that used to be the position of the Ku Klux Klan." pic.twitter.com/gUWjmJm5Bz — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) September 2, 2023

Maher said that such beliefs about race have more in common with the white supremacist organization Ku Klux Klan (KKK) as opposed to actual liberalism.

“They believe race is first and foremost the thing you should always see everywhere, which I find interesting because that used to be the position of the Ku Klux Klan,” Maher said. “Again, you can have that position, but don’t say that’s a liberal position. You’re doing something very different.”

As Breitbart News reported in May, Maher called out the woke insanity being pushed at the university level and its departure from liberalism.

“This is my thing with liberals and woke, carry on believing whatever the fuck you want, just don’t claim you’re some kind of advanced liberal,” Maher said. “You’re the opposite of liberal. Liberals are the ones who came up with term ‘homelessness’ so that people wouldn’t call them ‘bums’ and ‘vagrants’ and ‘hobos.’ We came up with ‘homeless!’”

“Then they came along and said, ‘That’s not good enough. Actually, you people are the problem. It’s people experiencing homelessness,'” he added.

