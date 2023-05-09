Bill Maher Blasts ‘Advanced Racist Spotting’ College Degrees as ‘Insane and Indoctrinated’

Comedian Bill Maher has blasted “woke” college degrees, jokingly referring to them as “advanced racist spotting” and calling them “insane and indoctrinated.”

In a forthcoming episode of his podcast featuring Dr. Phil McGraw, Bill Maher reportedly spoke about the left’s woke agenda that is being pushed in higher education.

“Insanity,” Maher said, according to a Daily Caller report. “I don’t think people know and while I haven’t been on campus, there are so many first person reports to read. It’s in the literature and curriculum of what these universities say they’re doing. There was hard evidence of things going on. Kids are so spoiled and entitled that they believe that their feelings far supersede this concept of free speech.”

He added: “That is a complete de-coupling of one of the basic principles that underpin this country.”

Maher continued, saying most thought not all university degrees are “bullshit.”

“We still have STEM degrees and that’s finally going up after years of decline, which is good, but you can graduate with such bullshit degrees of sports marketing, gender studies, advanced racist spotting and it’s insane and indoctrinated. That is not an exaggerated term.”

Later in the podcast, Maher ripped leftists for trying to replace words like “homeless” with “those experiencing homelessness.”

“This is my thing with liberals and woke, carry on believing whatever the fuck you want, just don’t claim you’re some kind of advanced liberal,” Maher reportedly said. “You’re the opposite of liberal. Liberals are the ones who came up with term ‘homelessness’ so that people wouldn’t call them ‘bums’ and ‘vagrants’ and ‘hobos.’ We came up with ‘homeless!’”

He added: “Then they came along and said, ‘That’s not good enough. Actually, you people are the problem. It’s people experiencing homelessness.’”

