Bob Barker Cause of Death Revealed

Bob Barker, the much-loved TV personality who guided The Price is Right for close to four decades, died last month as the result of a secret battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, a series of reports Wednesday set out.

According to his death certificate as seen by PEOPLE, the game show icon fought a series of maladies right up until his death aged 99.

The document indicated Barker had been living with Alzheimer’s Disease for “years,” though the specific time of diagnosis was not provided. Hypertension (high blood pressure), hypothyroidism and hyperlipidemia (high cholesterol) were also listed as “other significant conditions” that contributed to Barker’s death, per the certificate.

TMZ was first to report the news.

As Breitbart News reported, Barker was an endearing presence who enlivened daytime TV for decades with an almost effortless charm.

From 1972 to 2007, his near-perfect attendance on CBS’s The Price is Right became a ritual for millions of housewives and children staying home from school.

Barker’s wife, Dorothy Jo, died in 1981. The couple had no children, and he did not remarry.