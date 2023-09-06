Bob Barker Cause of Death Revealed

barker
AP Photo/Lennox McLendon
Simon Kent

Bob Barker, the much-loved TV personality who guided The Price is Right for close to four decades, died last month as the result of a secret battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, a series of reports Wednesday set out.

According to his death certificate as seen by PEOPLE, the game show icon fought a series of maladies right up until his death aged 99.

The document indicated Barker had been living with Alzheimer’s Disease for “years,” though the specific time of diagnosis was not provided.

Hypertension (high blood pressure), hypothyroidism and hyperlipidemia (high cholesterol) were also listed as “other significant conditions” that contributed to Barker’s death, per the certificate.

File/Los Angeles, CA – 1975: (L-R) Art Linkletter, Ralph Edwards, Betty White, Monty Hall, Bob Barker appearing on the ABC tv special ‘The Great American Game Show’. (American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

American television personality Bob Barker and American actor and comedian Adam Sandler attend the 5th Annual MTV Movie Awards, held at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, 8th June 1996. Barker and Sandley won the 'Best Fight' award for 'Happy Gilmore.' (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

File/American television personality Bob Barker and American actor and comedian Adam Sandler attend the 5th Annual MTV Movie Awards, held at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, 8th June 1996. (Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

TMZ was first to report the news.

As Breitbart News reported, Barker was an endearing presence who enlivened daytime TV for decades with an almost effortless charm.

From 1972 to 2007, his near-perfect attendance on CBS’s The Price is Right became a ritual for millions of housewives and children staying home from school.

Barker’s wife, Dorothy Jo, died in 1981. The couple had no children, and he did not remarry.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.