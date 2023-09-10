Rob Reiner: ‘Democracy’ Can Only Survive if Trump Is Convicted and No Third-Party Candidates Allowed

(INSET: Rob Reiner) US President Joe Biden speaks about the soul of the nation, outside of Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 1, 2022. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
David Ng

In one of his most ironic proclamations to date, Rob Reiner declared that “democracy” can only survive if former President Donald Trump is imprisoned and all third-party candidates are prohibited from running.

Rob Reiner — who is one of Hollywood’s biggest cheerleaders for Joe Biden — made his absurd statement in a recent post to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Some prominent commentators have noted that Reiner’s call to prohibit all opposition candidates is fundamentally anti-democratic and would only serve to benefit Biden.

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald said Reiner’s statement shows how Democrats define “democracy” — by imprisoning their opponents and removing them from the ballot.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway wrote that removing candidates from the ballot would be “the equivalent of canceling the 2024 elections.”

Reiner continues to serve as one of Hollywood’s biggest Biden boosters, from fundraising during the 2020 election to his more recent and dubious proclamation that Biden is the best president since Lyndon B. Johnson.

But as Biden’s poll numbers continue to sink and his own party appears to be turning on him, Reiner has become more aggressive and factually-challenged in his social media cheerleading.

As Breitbart News noted, Reiner was fact checked by “Community Notes” on X, after spreading a lie about January 6 prisoner and Proud Boys leader, Enrique Tarrio, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Tuesday.

Reiner erroneously claimed that Tarrio had “violently stormed” the U.S. Capitol on January 6 (Tarrio wasn’t even in Washington, D.C., that day).

Before the 2022 midterm elections, Reiner warned that unless Democrats held the House of Representatives and expanded their majority in the Senate, the outcome would possibly mean an end to all further elections in the United States.

“[Republicans] are only interested in power.” he ranted on MSNBC. “And they will do anything to get the power. And they are willing to kill, literally kill, to get the power. You can’t have a conversation with them.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.