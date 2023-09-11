Jamie Lee Curtis’ ‘Halloween’ Movie ‘Murder Home’ Up for Sale

The home used as the backdrop for the iconic horror film Halloween in 1978 in which character Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) first encountered killing machine Michael Meyers is up for sale.

The home in Pasadena, Calif., has been in the hands of the same family for three generations, but is now on the market for a cool $1,799 million, the New York Daily News reported.

From one of the most iconic horror films, wow! So cool the owners provided the pumpkin! Way to channel Laurie Strode! 🔪🎃 pic.twitter.com/WijvdmzrbV — ὨLostinSpaceLass82 (@LLass82) October 25, 2022

According to the realtor’s listing, the home is famous for its connection to the slasher pic and tells potential buyers, “If you watch the film, you’ll recognize the infamous stoop that Jamie Lee Curtis sat on, holding a pumpkin.”

The home, which served as the Strode home in the film’s fictional town of Haddonfield, Illinois, is no longer a single family residence and has been split up into three units, the listing notes.

The listing also says that “There is a fruit-bearing avocado tree that was planted by the sellers’ grandfather in the 1940’s.”

Curtis first portrayed Laurie Strode in the original 1978 film and reprised her role in four subsequent films.

The 64-year-old actress says that she is very grateful to the Halloween film series and has said, “everything good in my life can be traced back to Laurie,” People magazine reported.

“I was with the writer of the original Halloween when I saw my husband of 37 years for the first time,” Curtis has said. “Debra Hill and I were on my couch in West Hollywood in 1984. I opened up an issue of Rolling Stone, saw Christopher Guest in a Spinal Tap story and said, ‘I’m gonna marry that guy.’ (I did, six months later.)”

“Life is scary. But Laurie taught me that life can also be beautiful, filled with love and art and life!” Cutis said of her famed horror film character.

The “murder house” was also featured in the 2021 sequel, Halloween Kills, and used in a scene in which a group of firefighters are murdered.

“This exceptional property is a wonderful place to live, work, and play in one of the most desirable communities in greater LA,” realtor Heidi Babcock writes of the property.

