Biden Attending $7,500 Per Ticket Broadway Reelection Fundraiser

The gilded elites of Broadway are rushing to attend a fundraiser for President Joe Biden with each prospective attendee prepared to splash out up to $7,500 for a single ticket to help the octogenarian’s 2024 reelection campaign.

The Broadway for Biden event is being described by organizers as both a “celebration” of Biden’s political career and “a call to action, emphasizing the importance of his reelection in 2024,” Deadline reports.

This spectacular show of support comes as working Americans are getting poorer thanks to the disastrous impact of “Bidenomics” and Biden’s personal support is cratering.

AP reports a selection of performers like Sara Bareilles, Cynthia Erivo, Josh Groban, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt are set to take the stage at the fundraiser.

The seating chart at the ticket website indicates that the concert will take place at an indoor theater rather than outdoors in Times Square.

Proceeds will benefit his reelection campaign. Tickets range from $250-$7,500.

The bill for the night will also reportedly include Annaleigh Ashford, Alex Edelman, Josh Gad, Christopher Jackson, LaChanze, Ruthie Ann Miles, Leslie Odom Jr., Andrew Rannells, Aaron Tveit and Betsy Wolfe, the AP report sets out.

An all-singing, all-dancing night of praise for Biden is the plan.

The time, address and specific arrival instructions will be shared with ticket holders 36-48 hours before the event.

Thomas Kail will direct, with music supervision by Alex Lacamoire.

Additional contributors for the event include Andy Blankenbuehler, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and Amanda Green.