‘Real Housewives’ Star Shannon Beador Arrested for DUI, Hit-and-Run

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador was arrested for DUI and a hit-and-run after driving her car onto a residential property in Newport Beach on Saturday night and clipping a house.

“I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful,” Beador’s lawyer, Michael Fell, told TMZ. “We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

Law enforcement told the outlet that the Real Housewives star had gone back onto the road after clipping the house, and kept going before eventually parking her vehicle in the middle of the street and getting out with her dog.

Beador then reportedly tried to act as though she was simply taking a walk with her dog, when police arrived at the scene after receiving a 911 call. The Real Housewives star, however, was clearly inebriated. She was then taken into custody, and later cited and released without bond.

Police also seized Beador’s car as part of their investigation into the damage that was done to the house.

A representative for the Newport Beach Police Department told TMZ that Beador was booked for both a DUI involving alcohol and a hit-and-run — both of which are misdemeanors.

Sources told the outlet that Beador was was not filming with Bravo before her arrest, given that the show is not currently in production.

