‘Sound of Freedom’ Inspiration Tim Ballard Accused of Sexual Misconduct in Vice News Report

Tim Ballard, the real-life inspiration for the hit movie Sound of Freedom, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a report from Vice News, which cited anonymous sources saying at least seven women — all of whom have also been granted anonymity — made claims against the anti-child trafficking activist.

The women believed to be at the center of the investigation have not responded to requests for comment, or have declined to comment, according to the Vice report.

Tim Ballard stepped down from his organization Operation Underground Railroad earlier this year following an investigation into claims of sexual misconduct involving seven women, anonymous sources told Vice.

Ballard allegedly invited women to act as his “wife” on undercover overseas missions aimed at rescuing victims of sex trafficking, and would then allegedly coerce those women into sharing a bed or showering together, claiming that it was necessary to fool traffickers.

Vice cited “sources familiar with the situation.”

Operation Underground Railroad told the outlet that it “retained an independent law firm to conduct a comprehensive investigation of all relevant allegations,” adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Ballard, who didn’t respond to Vice’s requests for comment, is rumored to be weighing a Utah U.S. Senate run, presumably for the seat to be vacated by Sen. Mitt Romney (R).

While Romney is an anti-Trump Republican, Ballard has emerged as something of a Trump ally, recently featuring the former president on his podcast.

Ballard reportedly appeared at a public event over the weekend where he seemed to deny the accusations from Vice. “It’s not true, nothing you hear is true,” he said.

Vice also reported on “an anonymous letter” that has apparently been circulating in the Utah philanthropic community for the past several months, which accuses Ballard of sexual harassment and repeats some of the other allegations.

Sound of Freedom emerged as the sleeper hit of the summer, grossing close to $200 million domestically — more than some highly touted studio blockbusters, including the latest Indiana Jones sequel from Disney.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com