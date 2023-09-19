Larry David Confronted Elon Musk over His GOP Support: ‘You Just Want to Murder Kids’

Comedian Larry David, the Seinfeld co-creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star, reportedly screamed at billionaire Elon Musk over his ties to the Republican Party.

The incident reportedly occurred at Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel’s high-profile wedding in Saint-Tropez, France last year. David even officiated Emanuel’s marriage to fashion designer Sarah Staudinger. Author Walter Isaacson writes in his new biography, Elon Musk, that David “seemed to be fuming” during the encounter.

“Do you just want to murder kids in schools?” David reportedly asked Musk, a reference to the horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas, wherein 19 children and two teachers were murdered.

Musk appeared “baffled” and “annoyed” over David’s inquiry.

“I’m anti-kid murder,” Musk told David.

“Then how could you vote Republican?” David allegedly shot back.

David confirmed the encounter to Isaacson, saying it sparked because of the billionaire’s remarks about Democrats stoking division.

“His tweets about voting Republican because Democrats were the party of division and hate were sticking in my craw,” David told Isaacson. “Even if Uvalde never happened, I probably would have brought it up, because I was angry and offended.”

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough confirmed to Isaacson that he saw the encounter and that he “found it all pretty amusing.”

“I had told Ari I was not a big fan of Elon, so he seated me with him,” Scarborough joked. “Elon stayed pretty quiet.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, Larry David has a history of irrationally blowing up at people with different views from him in public. In 2021, for instance, he screamed at attorney Alan Dershowitz, a liberal Democrat, for defending former President Trump amid his impeachment trials.

When Dershowitz greeted David in the store, the comedian reportedly “screamed” at him over a photo he saw of the attorney and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “We can still talk, Larry,” Dershowitz said to David in the store, according to a source who spoke to Page Six. “No. No. We really can’t,” David reacted. “I saw you. I saw you with your arm around Pompeo! It’s disgusting!” He’s my former student [at Harvard Law],” responded Dershowitz. “I greet all of my former students that way. I can’t greet my former students?” “It’s disgusting. Your whole enclave — it’s disgusting. You’re disgusting!” David reportedly yelled.

Dershowitz later told Page Six that Larry David is a “knee-jerk radical.”

“While he was writing bad jokes, I was helping to bring about peace in the Middle East. What has he done?” Alan Dershowitz said. “Larry is a knee-jerk radical. He takes his politics from Hollywood. He doesn’t read a lot. He doesn’t think a lot.”

