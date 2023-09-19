Sheryl Crow Claims Moving to Tennessee from Los Angeles Saved Her Life

Country music star Sheryl Crow said her decision to trade out a life in Los Angeles for a life in Tennessee saved her life.

Crow made her comments during a performance at the 2023 Sea.Hear.Now Music Festival in New Jersey over the weekend when she publicly empathized with those present in the audience.

“I know how hard it is for especially young people — and I don’t know if anybody was pained by struggles like I did when I was young — but these are some tricky waters to navigate now,” she said. “I’ll just tell you that, for me, getting out in nature really saved my life.”

“So, I moved to Nashville and I bought a farm,” she added. “I sat in the trees and just asked God to give me some answers — and I wound up writing this song.”

Sheryl Crow moved to Nashville in 2003, telling Rolling Stone at the time that she had a lot of friends in the music business there.

“I completely relate to Nashville because I have a lot of friends there who are also in the music business… But not only that, I just relate to the people. I relate to the friendliness and down-homeness. I feel a relaxation that comes over my body that I usually don’t feel when I’m in New York or L.A.,” she said.

Sheryl Crow joins other prominent celebrities who have left Los Angeles for a more peaceful life elsewhere, including Katy Perry, Kot Von D, and 50 Cent. Most recently, actor Taylor Kitsch announced his move to Montana to build a sober living facility for veterans.

“I got a later start in the business, and I was able to have a sense of who I was and what I needed,” he said. “Being in L.A. was never a great thing for me, and I love being out here — there’s just so much peace to grasp. That’s what this place represents to me: It’s not going to solve every problem, but hopefully it will help at least one person work toward what they need.”

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.