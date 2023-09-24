President Joe Biden (D) is getting flak for mispronouncing LL Cool J’s name and using a derogatory term when speaking of the rapper at an awards dinner on Saturday in Washington, DC.
Biden’s comments came during a speech at the Congressional Black Caucus event where LL Cool J and MC Lyte were given Phoenix Awards, according to the New York Post.
“Two of the great artists of our time representing the groundbreaking legacy of hip hop in America, LL Jay Cool J, uhhh…” he stated, video footage of the moment shows.
The audience is heard laughing as Biden paused, then continued, “By the way that boy’s got — that man’s got biceps bigger than my thighs.”
BIDEN: "LL J Cool J, uhh, by the way, that boy's got— that man's got biceps bigger than my thighs" pic.twitter.com/ulCQRkEp0l
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2023
Social media users were quick with their responses to the clip, one person writing, “The real Joe Biden. Old habits die hard,” while another said, “His true colors come out. Again.”
President Biden refers to rapper LL Cool J as ‘boy’ while speaking to Congressional Black Caucus https://t.co/KHWBPqd8jz pic.twitter.com/x3wUsB9i4p
— New York Post (@nypost) September 24, 2023
On Thursday, Biden mistakenly praised the Congressional Black Caucus while delivering remarks at a gala for the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute in the capital, Breitbart News reported Friday:
Biden made the mistake while harping on award recipient Sister Norma Pimental, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.
“I know Sister Norma lives the lessons nuns taught me growing up. Lessons based on the Gospel of Matthew: feed the hungry, care for the sick, welcome strangers,” Biden stated.
“They echo what my dad taught me, and I mean this sincerely; my dad used to say, ‘Everyone, everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.’ The Congressional Black Caucus embodies all those values,” Biden said, identifying the wrong group completely.
"The Congressional Black Caucus embodies all those values," Biden says as he addresses the Congressional Hispanic Caucus pic.twitter.com/CHszryHtsK
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2023
A recent CNN poll found almost half of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents are worried about Biden’s age, according to Breitbart News.
Most are concerned about the fact he is 80 years old affects his physical and mental competence, the outlet said.
