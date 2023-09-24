President Joe Biden (D) is getting flak for mispronouncing LL Cool J’s name and using a derogatory term when speaking of the rapper at an awards dinner on Saturday in Washington, DC.

Biden’s comments came during a speech at the Congressional Black Caucus event where LL Cool J and MC Lyte were given Phoenix Awards, according to the New York Post.

“Two of the great artists of our time representing the groundbreaking legacy of hip hop in America, LL Jay Cool J, uhhh…” he stated, video footage of the moment shows.

The audience is heard laughing as Biden paused, then continued, “By the way that boy’s got — that man’s got biceps bigger than my thighs.”

BIDEN: "LL J Cool J, uhh, by the way, that boy's got— that man's got biceps bigger than my thighs" pic.twitter.com/ulCQRkEp0l — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 24, 2023

Social media users were quick with their responses to the clip, one person writing, “The real Joe Biden. Old habits die hard,” while another said, “His true colors come out. Again.”

President Biden refers to rapper LL Cool J as ‘boy’ while speaking to Congressional Black Caucus https://t.co/KHWBPqd8jz pic.twitter.com/x3wUsB9i4p — New York Post (@nypost) September 24, 2023