Hollywood Strikes: Biden and Democrats Saw Campaign Donations Dry Up When the Cameras Stopped Rolling

The dual Hollywood writers and actors strikes have reportedly dealt a blow to Democrat fundraising — including President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign.

Some local campaigns blame the industry for causing them to fall as much as 25 percent short of projections, according to a Politico report. Jeffrey Katzenberg, who serves as Biden’s campaign co-chair, has avoided the Los Angeles fundraising circuit entirely out of respect for striking workers.

“He was prepared, quite frankly, to not go there for as long as it took,” Chris Korge, finance chair for Biden’s campaign, told the outlet. “There was no compromising on that.”

He said the campaign is still awaiting Biden’s blessing before scheduling him in Southern California.

The Writers Guild of America recently reached a tentative agreement with the major studios and streamers, signaling the likely end of the writers strike, possible as early as October. But actors remain on the picket line, meaning celebrity fundraising events will continue to be non-existent, or at least under the radar.

Hollywood went whole-hog for the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020, with celebrities lining up to throw millions of dollars at the candidates.

But with Biden’s popularity at historic lows as Americas face out-of-control inflation and an illegal alien crisis that is spiraling into complete chaos, it remains to be seen if Hollywood stars will be willing to lend their public support to such a toxic candidate.

Meanwhile, the strikes continue to reverberate for Democrats.

“For anyone that relies on Hollywood typically for their budget […] it was a massive earthquake with prolonged aftershocks expected for months still,” one Southern California Democratic strategist who was granted anonymity told Politico.

