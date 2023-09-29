WATCH: Jelly Roll Claims Four Inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards, Including Male Artist of 2023

Simon Kent

Up-and-coming country superstar and rapper Jelly Roll can add four more awards to his growing list of achievements after conquering the People’s Choice Country Awards on Thursday night.

The singer remotely accepted the very first People’s Choice Country Award for Male Artist of 2023 as he performed on stage at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, American Songwriter reports.

Pausing his 2023 Backroad Baptism Tour stop, he was presented with the award by Elle King during the live awards ceremony on Thursday (September 28).

“I thought since I was here I didn’t have a chance at winning, but the losers win again baby,” said Jelly Roll, holding up the award. “This was fan-voted. This is for the fans. It’s always for the fans first, baby.”

He added, “And I wanna say thank you to the People’s Choice Country Awards for [letting] me and these 20,000 degenerates celebrate together live from Cincinnati, Ohio.”

Jelly Roll gave a performance of his song Save Me live from his show in Cincinnati immediately after being publicly acclaimed.

He was up against Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, and Zach Bryan for the People’s Choice Country Male Artist prize.

Jelly Roll received six nominations total and picked up three more wins for New Artist of 2023, Single of 2023 for Need a Favor, and Collaboration for Save Me with Lainey Wilson.

As Breitbart News reported, the 38-year-old is presently a rising star with a strong online presence and streaming numbers.

The singer’s 2022 hit single Need A Favor was on Spotify’s Country Top 50 chart at the start of September.

