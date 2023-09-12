Watch — Country Superstar Jelly Roll Stops Concert to Honor Vietnam Veteran: ‘I Promise You’ll Never Buy Another Ticket to My Show’

Up-and-coming country superstar and rapper Jelly Roll stopped his concert on earlier this month in Las Vegas to honor a Vietnam veteran he spotted in the crowd.

“This gentleman right here has got a Vietnam veteran hat on, and he has been standing right here and rocking with me all night long,” the singer proclaimed from the stage. “I just want to tell you how much I appreciate you and your service, sir. Thank you so much.”

Watch Below:

“Thank you, I hope you’ve enjoyed the hell out of tonight,” Jelly Roll continued as the concert cameras turned to spot the Vietnam veteran, who was seen giving the rising country star a salute.

Jelly Roll then informed the veteran that he would receive free tickets to his concerts from here on out.

“And I promise you this, you’ll never buy another ticket to my show. I’m gonna get my people with you. You’re welcome forever, thank you,” the country star declared.

The viral video has been viewed more than 400,000 times since it was posted.

The video was posted to TikTok by a user who wrote, “This man is the best!! He doesn’t care about the fame he cares about his people and he process that to 15 thousand people!” in the caption of the post.

“You have saved so many people we all lit up the room Friday night!” the TikTok user added.

Other social media users also took the comment section of the post to share their reactions to seeing Jelly Roll stop his concert to honor the veteran.

“As a retired military member… Just one more reason to love Jelly Roll,” one said. “Thank you for recognizing this man.”

“This man gives me goosebumps all the time,” another commented. “What an amazing show.”

“Speechless! Love this!” another declared.

Another simply stated, “Jelly Roll is the best.”

“Jelly Roll is fckn amazing,” another echoed.

The 38-year-old is presently a rising star with a strong online presence and streaming numbers. The singer’s 2022 hit single “Need A Favor” is currently on Spotify’s Country Top 50 chart.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.