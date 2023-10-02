The cause of death for Len Goodman, the late judge on Dancing with the Stars who died this past April at 78, has been revealed.

Goodman died of prostate cancer that spread to his bones, according to a report Sunday by The Daily Express. He died in April surrounded by his family while receiving hospice care in Kent, England. Per Page Six:

Goodman’s agent, Jackie Gill, confirmed his death in a statement at the time, sharing that he was “a much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all those who knew him.” He is survived by his wife, Sue Barrett, and his son, James. The late dancer had previously been open with his health issues, revealing he had a cancerous tumor on his prostate gland removed in 2009 and skin cancer removed from his forehead in 2019.

Prior to Dancing with the Stars, Goodman appeared as a judge on the British dance competition show Strictly Come Dancing in 2004, a role he diligently served for 12 years. He began on Dancing with the Stars upon its debut in 2005. He announced his retirement in November 2022.

“I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my children and family,” he wrote.

“I cannot thank enough the family of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’” he added. “It has been such a wonderful experience for me.”

