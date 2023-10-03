‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Garcelle Beauvais Demands Biden Do More About Crisis in Haiti

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais wants President Joe Biden to do more about the situation in Haiti as the Caribbean country continues to descend into lawless chaos following the 2021 assassination of Prime Minister Jovenel Moïse.

Garcelle Beauvais spoke about the crisis facing her home country in an interview with The Messenger.

“I always want to see more done — that’s how things change,” she said when asked if she wants Biden to do more. “I would love to see more done. We’re in a society [where] our attention span is very short, so sometimes we may be thinking about Haiti and something else happens. I get that. But I think if we can get help from everyone, that would be amazing.”

Beauvais is raising money through the Pockets of Hope charity to help Haitian communities.

“Listen, I like to keep it real — obviously the headlines are disturbing It’s not the Haiti that I think about that I grew up in. I have the most amazing memories and I think it’s really heartbreaking that we’re here,” she said.

“But this is not the time to forget. This is not the time to turn your backs. There are people that are deserving of everything good, and that’s who we’re fighting for.”

The Biden administration has been using a new visa program to quietly extract police officers and local leaders from Haiti, leaving the rest of the country’s population abandoned to anarchy and gang wars.

A Haitian gang boss known as Jimmy “Barbecue’ Cherizier recently called for an armed revolution against what remains of the government.

