Watch: Country Music Singer Thomas Rhett Stops Nashville Concert to Pray for Fan Suffering Medical Emergency

David Ng

Country music star Thomas Rhett halted a recent Nashville concert to pray for a fan experiencing a medical emergency.

The incident, which was captured on video by multiple audience members, appears to shows Thomas Rhett on stage leading a prayer for the man identified as “Terry,” who was wheeled out of the Bridgestone Arena on a stretcher.

“Father God, we just ask your healing over Terry right now,” Rhett said. “We know You are the ultimate physician. You are the ultimate healer.”

He added: “God, we know that you are a miracle worker. We just pray over Terry and his family right now. We ask that everybody in this room, after they leave tonight, will continue to pray for Terry and his family.”

Watch below:

The incident took place over the weekend at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

On Monday, Rhett posted on X that Terry was doing well and recovering at home. “He and his family appreciate all the prayers,” he wrote.

Thomas Rhett released his latest album Where We Started last year, featuring the single “Slow Down Summer.”

He is the son of country music singer Rhett Akins.

