Sean Penn Slams Leftists Who Want to End Ukraine War Through Peace Deal with Russia

Hollywood star Sean Penn has turned his righteous anger toward his own side of the political spectrum, slamming fellow leftists who want to end the Ukraine war through a peace deal with Russia.

Sean Penn — who is chummy with Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky — spoke in an interview with Deadline’s Doc Talk podcast.

The actor singled out leftists who are calling for peace talks with Russia, saying that could jeopardize Ukraine’s freedom.

“How dare we talk about their negotiation?” he demanded, asking Americans how they would feel if somebody seized New York “and your mother and father lived there and now you can negotiate it away for peace?”

(WATCH) Sean Penn talks about his pulse-pounding documentary Superpower, a ground-level view of Ukraine under devastating attack from Russia in the latest episode of Doc Talk. Click here to listen to the full podcast, out now: https://t.co/VjI0egbxio Doc Talk is in partnership… pic.twitter.com/JaqBe6teaV — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 3, 2023

Penn appeared to be reacting at least in part to a letter that far-left members of Congress sent to the White House last year, urging for a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine.

But the Congressional Progressive Caucus, headed by radical leftist Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), ultimately withdrew the letter and fell into line with the pro-war Democrat establishment.

In the interview, Penn rejected being labeled a Ukraine war hawk, and blasted liberals for what he believes to be a misplaced sense of compassion, calling them an “idiot show of politically correct morons.”

Penn has been actively promoting his pro-Zelensky documentary Superpower in recent weeks.

The documentary is available to stream on Paramount+.

Penn has gifted at least one his best-actor Oscar statuettes to Zelensky. The actor recently claimed the U.S. isn’t arming Ukraine fast enough, saying Americans need to accept “a level of shame.”

So far, U.S. taxpayers have forked over more than $75 billion to Ukraine, with President Joe Biden demanding even more.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com