‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Bowen Yang Portrays God as a Gay ‘Dom Femme Top’ in New Movie

NBC’s Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang said he played the role of God as a gay “dom femme top” in his latest movie.

The comedian also said he believes God had anal intercourse with Lucifer, who is “definitely a bottom.”

Bowen Yang, who himself is openly gay, made the bizarre comments in an interview with Indiewire to promote the new Larry Charles comedy Dicks: The Musical, in which Yang plays the role of God.

At one point in the interview, Indiewire asked Yang if he thought God and the Devil have “fucked,” and if so, who was the top?

“Absolutely they’ve fucked, and I think God was the top,” Yang replied. “In my portrayal of Him, He’s like a femme. A dom femme. A dom femme top! Lucifer is definitely a bottom.”

I cannot possibly overstate how fun, funny, insane, and joyous this interview with Bowen Yang (for DICKS!!) is. @alfaforeman is my queen: https://t.co/3awJMriJ3k — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) October 5, 2023

Indiewire also asked if he thinks God uses dating apps.

“God is on 3nder [a polyamorous app now known as Feeld], but then He likes to sort of bait and switch people and go, ‘No, I need two subs and I’m the dom,'” he replied.

“But I think, in theory, God is the only person in the universe to get a poly situation right.”

Dicks: The Musical, which A24 will open in theaters Friday, tells the story of two wealthy siblings who conspire to reunited their divorced parents, played by Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane.

