Watch: Actor Michael Rapaport Scolds the ‘Sick F**ks’ Celebrating Hamas ‘Raping, Beheading, Murdering Children, Women, and Elderly in Israel’

Actor Michael Rapaport, himself Jewish, denounced those celebrating the terrorist attacks on Israel at the hands of Hamas over the weekend.

In a video posted on X, Rapaport expressly pointed out that people celebrating the attacks on Israel, which has thus far killed 1,000 mostly civilian Israelis, were sick and hateful.

“Only is it acceptable to celebrate publicly the destruction, the rape, the beheading, the murder of children, women, and the elderly when it comes to Jewish people,” he said. “Anybody that’s celebrating the terrorist attack that happened on Saturday is a sick fuck. You celebrate that. You cheer that. You dance in the streets, thinking that’s dope, that’s acceptable, that’s humane. You’re a sick fuck.”

Rapaport then referred to the Hamas terrorists as “animals” and that people should only be celebrating the fact that they were not the victims of such atrocities, such as raping women, kidnapping children, and murdering babies.

“They mowed down anything and everything in their path including Americans, non-Jews,” he said.

Rapaport then called out the LGBTQ people celebrating the attack, advising them to go over to Palestine and see how they would be treated.

“Everybody wants peace. Nobody wants death. But to celebrate any of this, you’re a sick fuck,” he concluded.

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

