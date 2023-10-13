Hundreds of Hollywood Actors, Executives Sign Letter Condemning Hamas Terrorist Attack on Israel

Hundreds of Hollywood actors and executives, from Michael Douglas to Jerry Seinfeld to Gal Gadot, have signed a letter expressly condemning the terrorist attack in Israel at the hands of Hamas.
The letter from the nonprofit Creative Community for Peace included 700 signatures and condemned Hamas for “barbaric acts of terrorism” in Israel that “must be called out by everyone.”
“The nightmare that Israelis have feared for decades became a reality as Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli cities and towns,” the message stated.
“Under the cover of thousands of rockets fired indiscriminately into civilian populations, Hamas murdered and kidnapped innocent men, women, and children. They kidnapped and murdered infants and the elderly. They raped women and mutilated their bodies,” the letter added.
700 celebrities and Hollywood leaders have signed an open letter in support of Israel, condemning Hamas and calling for the safe return of hostages. Via @Variety. https://t.co/kW9SnrcQQk
— Jewish Tweets (@JewishTweets) October 12, 2023
Last weekend, Hamas terrorists invaded the southern part of Israel and began murdering innocent civilians, including men, women, and children. Over 1,300 people have died as a result of the attack.
“This is terrorism. This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas’ actions,” the letter said. “These are barbaric acts of terrorism that must be called out by everyone. They are a terrorist organization whose leaders call for the murder of Jews everywhere.”
The letter further warned entertainment industry figures to “speak out forcefully against Hamas” and be cautious about propaganda.
“Our thoughts are with all those experiencing unfathomable levels of fear and violence, and we hope for the day when Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace,” the letter said.
The prominent celebrities who signed the letter include: Mark Hamill, Liev Schreiber, Debra Messing, Ryan Murphy, director Antoine Fuqua, Howie Mandel, George Lopez, Jeremy Piven, Andy Garcia, Mayim Bialik, Ziggy Marley, Jenji Kohan, and Bella Thorne.
As Breitbart News reported, Bella Thorne urged her 25 million followers to be human and sympathize with Israelis during this time.
“You don’t have to be Jewish. You don’t have to be Israeli. You just have to be human — to care, to love, to take a stance.” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m a human being.”
