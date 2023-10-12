Bella Thorne Urges 25 Million Followers to ‘Be Human’ and Sympathize with Israeli Terror Victims

Actress Bella Thorne took to Instagram on Thursday to urge her 25 million followers to “be human” and sympathize with Israeli terror victims in the wake of the terrorist attack against Israel, which left 1,200 Israelis dead.

A post Thorne shared to her Instagram account read, “You don’t have to be Jewish. You don’t have to be Israeli. You just have to be human — to care, to love, to take a stance.” The Midnight Sun star also wrote, “I’m a human being” in the caption of her post.

Throne’s social media post comes after the Iranian-backed Palestinian terror group Hamas slaughtered 1,000 Israelis in a mass murder that also involved rape, burning bodies, decapitating babies, and taking hostages.

The DUFF star is not the only actress to express support for Israeli terror victims in recent days.

Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman slammed the “barbaric acts” that were carried out by the Palestinian terrorists in Israel, saying, “My heart is shattered for the people of Israel.”

Not everyone, however, has had the same reaction to the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel.

At Harvard, for example, more than 30 student organizations issued a joint statement in which they blamed Jews for the Hamas attack against them, saying, “We hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.”

The students went on to say that Israel is “the only one to blame” for the mass murder, and then called on the Harvard community to “take action to stop” Israel from retaliating.

More than 100 Harvard professors, however, responded to the students’ statement by declaring that the recent terror attack in Israel “should not mislead us to create false equivalencies between the actions leading to this loss,” and slammed the university for “falling short” of using this moment as a teaching opportunity to remind its students that “some acts such as war crimes are simply wrong.”

