National Geographic Host Bear Grylls Fulfills ‘Dream’ of Being Baptized in Jordan River

Survivalist, TV star, and author Bear Grylls was thrilled last week to fulfill a dream by being baptized in the Jordon River, he told fans.

The TV survivalist told fans on his X account that being baptized in the Jordan had “always been a dream” of his.

“It had always been a dream of mine to get in the water that Jesus was baptized in by my hero John the Baptist,” he wrote on Oct. 2.

“The story is so amazing, & it seems wherever Jesus went, that new birth, new life, a new vision followed. Luke (in the bible) was probably a Syrian doctor before he met Jesus. He writes a reliable, poignant account of his life. It’s short. I like it,” he added.

Grylls also added a photo off the sacred moment.

Grylls has been open about his faith many times. In 2022, for instance, he told host Steven Bartlett of The Diary of a CEO that his faith is an extremely important part of his life, but laments that the whole idea of Christianity has been “tarnished” in modern life.

“As I kid, I had a really natural faith, I always believed in some higher power, I could feel there was something around and then I went to school, and we all had to go church and they all wore white cassocks and spoke Latin. It’s been a life journey to unwind all of that and realize that actually the little me had it right,” Grylls said.

“Faith is in your heart, knowing that you are not alone. There’s something bigger than us out there and therefore that power is for us and not against us and despite my doubts, I’m going to put my trust in that and try to have love at the center of all we do, and live empowered and go for things and not be driven by fear.”

As to the “tarnished” portion of his feelings, in another interview Grylls said that he thinks Jesus would “really struggle” with how many churches are run these days.

“I think Jesus would really struggle with 99% of churches nowadays,” he told the Christian Post in Jan. “Our job in life is to stay close to Christ and drop the religious, drop the fluff, drop the church if you need to because that means so many different things to different people anyway. Keep the bit of church which is about community and friends and honesty and faith and love. All the masks, performances, music and worship bands and all of that sort of stuff—I don’t think Christ would recognize a lot of that.”

The Ireland-born TV star is a proud member of the UK’s Anglican Church.

