Watch: Former Miss Israel Yityish Aynaw Slams Black Lives Matter’s Failure to Support Jews After Hamas Massacre

Yityish “Titi” Aynaw, who became the first Ethiopian to win “Miss Israel” in 2013, denounced the leftist organization Black Lives Matter for expressing Palestinian support after the terrorist organization Hamas carried out a bloody massacre that claimed over 1,400 Israeli lives, most of whom were civilians.

“I am so shocked by the response of Black Lives Matter regarding the terror attacks here in Israel,” she said in an Instagram post over the weekend. “I remember you screaming in the streets, ‘I can’t breathe.’ I want to inform you right now… [it’s Israelis] who cannot breathe.”

Aynaw mentioned the women, children, and babies who were massacred in the attack as well as those who were taken hostage.

“They were kidnapped, raped by the terror organization Hamas… slaughtering their souls. Hamas is ISIS. Pray for us. Pray for Israel because we can’t breathe,” she asserted.

Aynaw moved to Israel from Ethiopia as an orphan at age 12 before becoming an officer in the IDF and then becoming Miss Israel. Speaking with the New York Post, Aynaw said that groups like BLM and others need to “learn their facts.”

“These groups – BLM – need to learn their facts,” Aynaw told The Post.

“People need to learn who they’re really supporting, what they do to their own people, let alone Jews. They don’t care about saving lives. There are no human rights [with Hamas]. They kill their own – they also kill Muslims, Bedouins who serve in the army,” she added. “The situation here in Israel is so bad. We really haven’t experienced something like this since the Holocaust.”

As Breitbart News reported, several Hollywood stars came out recently to blast their union for supporting Black Lives Matter while expressing no support for Israel in the midst of a horrific slaughter.

“When it comes to taking a stand, the Writers Guild of America has always led by example. When employers sought to exploit our work, the Guild bravely spoke up. When the BLM movement took flight, the Guild rightfully spoke up. When the #MeToo reckoning came and Hollywood needed to change, again the Guild spoke up,” the letter said.

