Feature film director Quentin Tarantino visited a military base in Israel Friday to help “boost morale” in the wake of the brutal terror attacks by Palestinian forces on southern Israel last week.

Photos of the Reservoir Dogs director’s visit were posted to the Israel War Room X account on Oct. 13 showing Tarantino standing with members of the Israeli Defense Force in front of a helicopter.

“Breaking: Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino visits an Israeli base in southern Israel to boost IDF [Israel Defense Forces] morale,” the War Room account wrote.

Other photos of the visit were posted by the nonprofit group Stand With Us.

“A bright moment during a dark time: Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino showed his solidarity with the Israeli people by making a surprise visit to southern Israel, which has been completely devastated by Hamas’ ongoing terror war. There, he toured military bases and mingled with soldiers and residents, igniting a social media frenzy of selfies and videos. What a beautiful way to show support,” the group wrote on its Instagram post.

Tarantino has been living in Tel Aviv with his wife, Israeli singer Daniella Pick, who he married in 2018 after meeting her in Israel in 2009.

“I love the country, and the people are really nice, very nice to me, and they seem excited that I’m here,” Tarantino said of living in Tel Aviv.

Tarantino said that he set up a home in Tel Aviv in 2019 and expected to split his time between Israel and Los Angeles, but when the pandemic shut the world down, he just never left Tel Aviv.

In 2021, Tarantino experienced his first Hamas rocket attack, and quipped that his Israeli friends told him he was now an “official Israeli.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston