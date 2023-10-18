Nolte: Oscar’s Diversity Lady Jeanell English Whines About ‘Micro-Aggressions’ and Quits

Jeanell English, the former executive VP of impact and inclusion for the Oscars, quit in a huff over micro- and macro-aggressions and then took to the pages of the far-left Los Angeles Times to whine about it.

English landed this cushy job in July of 2022 and then quit the following June.

Here’s how she opens her LA Times column…

“Like most women, I share an intimate relationship with my gynecologist,” English explained. “I went to see her during my last week working for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.”

“When was your last period?” she asked. I hesitated before responding. “Actually, my last period is the first one I had this year. It came just over a month ago, the week after I resigned from my job.” She paused in reflection while glancing at my charts. When my feet were comfortably positioned in stirrups, she offered three words: “Rest is resistance,” taken from the title of the book by Tricia Hersey of the Nap Ministry. The phrase stuck with me.

So English lands a cushy, make-work job that allows her to boss everyone in Hollywood around, a fake job in the glamorous world of movie making, and then explains all this with the details of a gynecological exam and a reference to a book that undoubtedly informs people that narcissism is a virtue.

“My successes ultimately came at a cost — to my mental and physical health, my personal life, my joy,” she writes. “And what is life without joy?”

It’s a job, lady. Most people make beds, sweep floors, spray roaches, cut hair, input code, flip burgers, grease engines, milk cows, dig coal, fight fires, clean bedpans… You’re almost certainly being overpaid to work for the movies, and we have to sit here and listen to you whine about your “joy.”

English admits she had “wins” during her time at the Academy, including the “implementation” of the fascist and anti-art “Representation and Inclusion Standards for Best Picture.”

She brags about “disrupting institutional legacy to facilitate a more equitable awards process and organization.” She also “contributed to a more inclusive approach to the academy’s work as a film archive and library,” and a lot of other stuff like that, which only proves she had a make-work job that had nothing to do with the only thing the Oscars should be about: protecting the art and the artist. Instead, English was bossing artists around, telling them art had to be based on identity quotas.

“Somewhere during my career journey, I forgot to rest,” she said. “I can easily blame capitalism, and perfectionism. Both are plagues that disproportionately affect Black women[.]”

It gets better…

While working at the Academy, “I became the recipient of a steady flux of micro- and macro-aggressions,” English writes. “I anticipated and grew accustomed to being regularly challenged, publicly and privately.”

Challenged on the job? The horror. The horror!

Additionally, she “felt the pressure of remaining thoughtful, poised and articulate [emphasis hers] while coaching, counseling and responding to the needs of my colleagues also from marginalized communities and nursing my own wounds.”

And this, in a nutshell, is why I love America so much…

Imagine a country so prosperous, so not racist, so tolerant and lacking in serious problems that a black woman can worry and obsess over things that don’t matter. No — I take that back. English isn’t obsessing over things that don’t matter. Instead, she’s so privileged she’s been forced to fabricate and invent problems for herself.

Yes, I say imagine a country so tolerant, diverse, and prosperous that a spoiled, entitled, privileged little baby like Jeanell English can not only succeed but earn raves for whining about being a spoiled, entitled, privileged little baby. We don’t have to imagine that country. That country is … America.

John Nolte’s debut novel Borrowed Time (Bombardier Books) is available today. If you enjoy the book, Amazon reviews help enormously. You can read an exclusive excerpt here.