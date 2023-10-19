Over 2,000 British Artists, Including Tilda Swinton, Demand Israeli Ceasefire in a Letter Now Being Slammed for Omitting Any Reference to Hamas

Prominent left-wing British actors, directors, and artists are demanding an Israeli ceasefire in Gaza, claiming governments around the world are “aiding and abetting” Israel’s “war crimes” in the region.

The list of more than 3,000 signatories of the open letter features several famous actors including Tilda Swinton, Charles Dance, Steve Coogan, Peter Mullan, and Miriam Margolyes. In addition, acclaimed filmmakers Mike Leigh and Michael Winterbottom are also supporting the cause.

Palestinians are facing “collective punishment on an unimaginable scale” and governments should “end their military and political support for Israel’s actions,” the letter states.

“We call for an immediate ceasefire and the opening of Gaza’s crossings to allow humanitarian aid to enter unhindered.”

Tilda Swinton among 2000+ artists calling for ceasefire Miriam Margolyes, Steve Coogan, Asif Kapadia, Peter Mullan & Khalid Abdalla among more than 2000 artists saying: “Our governments are not only tolerating war crimes but aiding and abetting them.”https://t.co/vNI1qmZTKN — Artists for Palestine UK 🍉 (@Art4PalestineUK) October 17, 2023

Their letter makes no mention of Hamas or last week’s murderous rampage that saw Hamas terrorists slaughter Israeli civilians, including babies, children, and the elderly. So far, Hamas’ attacks have claimed more than 1,300 Israeli lives. High-profile backlash to the letter is brewing and now it’s being slammed by several UK officials.

“I invite this group of misfits and weirdos to rescue their ailing careers and try their chances as artists in Gaza under the Hamas regime,” said David Mencer, the former director of Labour Friends of Israel. “I promise to sign a letter when they are locked up and beg for their release.”

Instead, the artists focus on Palestinian civilians in Gaza, and Israel’s decision to cut off water and electricity until Hamas releases its hostages.

The letter was organized by a British group called Artists for Palestine, which supports international boycotts of Israel.

