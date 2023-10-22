Celebrities Including Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett Demand Ceasefire in Gaza and Israel — No Mention of Hamas

A group of A-list Hollywood celebrities including Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Channing Tatum, Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, and Kristen Stewart is demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel, saying the lives of both Palestinian and Israeli civilians must be protected.

In their letter to President Joe Biden, the stars omit any reference to Hamas and its campaign of slaughter, and place the emphasis on the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.

“We ask that, as President of the United States, you call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost,” the letter to Biden states.

“More than 5,000 people have been killed in the last week and a half – a number any person of conscience knows is catastrophic. We believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians.”

The letter also notes that “as of this writing more than 6,000 bombs have been dropped on Gaza in the last 12 days — resulting in one child being killed every 15 minutes.”

No mention is made of Hamas’ slaughter of Israeli babies, children, and the elderly during their murderous rampage that took place nearly two weeks ago.

Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart, Oscar Isaac and Quinta Brunson are among the group of 55 (and counting) Hollywood celebrities have written an open letter to President Joe Biden asking him to call for a ceasefire in Israel and Palestine https://t.co/Evq6HvhxDq — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 21, 2023

Other stars signing the letter include Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Stipe, Jeremy Strong, Mahershala Ali, Wanda Sykes, and Alyssa Milano.

But some other actors are already expressing skepticism that a ceasefire would do any good.

Character actor Michael Rapaport said it would be foolish to negotiate with terrorists. “When has that worked,” the Only Murders in the Building seasonal guest star asked on X/Twitter.

Cease Fire would be great…. And then what? Negotiate with Savage Terrorists #hamas

Oh sorry is it offensive to call HAMAS savage but everyone was on board with Isis being called savage?

There’s no negotiating with Terrorists! When has that worked.

It’s been 2 Weeks now✡️ pic.twitter.com/O0BBKiashu — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 21, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, more than 3,000 British actors, filmmakers, and artists made a similar demand earlier this week, calling for a ceasefire while refusing to mention Hamas.

