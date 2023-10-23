Hollywood Agent to Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise Leaves CAA Leadership Role After Calling Israel’s Response to Hamas ‘Genocide’

Top Hollywood agent Maha Dakhil has left her corporate leadership role after apologizing for condemning Israel’s response to the Hamas terror attacks as “genocide.”

The Hollywood Reporter details the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) co-chief of the motion pictures department is stepping away from her senior corporate duties in the division.

Additionally she’s resigning from the Century City-based firm’s internal agency board.

Dakhil, who represents a host of stars including Tom Cruise, Natalie Portman, Madonna, Anne Hathaway, Reese Witherspoon, and Olivia Wilde reposted an Instagram story on Wednesday night which found wide public circulation.

Originating from the Instagram account Free Palestine, the offending item was written in response to Israel’s military response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas terrorists and read “You’re currently learning who supports genocide.”

As Breitbart News reported, Dakhil added her own caption in her Story and wrote, “That’s the line for me.”

She also shared a second post that read, “What’s more heartbreaking than witnessing genocide? Witnessing the denial that genocide is happening.” Both posts were eventually deleted from her account.

She has since apologized for her remarks and deleted the offending comments.

The Hollywood Reporter story confirmed while Dakhil will not lead the motion pictures department, she will continue to work with clients.