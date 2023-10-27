The reflexive left-liberal position of spouting antisemitism as Israel defends itself from Hamas terrorist attacks is leaving actor Josh Gad, who voiced the character “Olaf” in the Disney movie Frozen, feeling “desperately alienated & disheartened.”

“I have always called myself a Progressive,” Gad, the grandson of Holocaust survivors, wrote on Thursday in a post on Threads, a competitor to X – formerly known as Twitter.

“The past 2 weeks have made me feel so desperately alienated & disheartened by what that seems to encompass. I’ll always stand for what’s right but to see people I’ve always identified with ripping down posters of hostages & say such horrific & uninformed things that truly resemble antisemitic tropes is very troubling to me & so many. I stand with all those who want to protect innocent Palestinians.”

“Why can’t that same attitude be expressed for Jews?” he asked.

Fox News reports Gad’s public announcement came in the wake of activist Charlotte Clymer despairing at how the left’s response to the war has been a major miscalculation of standing with Hamas terrorists as they strive to eliminate Israel.

“It’s been rather astonishing to watch just how badly much of the far-left is miscalculating this moment,” Clymer wrote. “It has never been more clear how many of them are firmly ensconced in echo chambers, and it is doing them no favors. Quite the opposite.”

Not all of Hollywood is open to embracing antisemitic tropes and many are happy to back the Jewish state.

Over 1,000 members of the entertainment industry signed an open letter to that effect, as Breitbart News reported.

Among the signatories include Amy Schumer, Jerry Seinfeld, Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis, Helen Mirren, Mark Hamill, Chris Pine, Mayim Bialik, Billy Porter, Debra Messing and Michael Douglas.