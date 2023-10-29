Former child actor Adam Wylie, known for his appearances on Gilmore Girls and Picket Fences, was arrested for shoplifting at a Target store in California after he was allegedly caught misusing a self-checkout kiosk — nearly three months into the ongoing Hollywood actors strike.

The loss prevention team at a Target in Burbank accused Wylie of taking health and beauty products from a display shelf, loading them into a shopping cart with other items, and then only scanning a few of the products at a self-checkout kiosk, before making his way toward the exit, local police told TMZ.

Target security then followed the 39-year-old former child actor once he got outside with the merchandise, which reportedly added up to $108 in clothing and beauty products. Burbank police then arrived at the scene, where they cited Wylie for petty theft before releasing him.

The incident occurred on Friday, October 13 — one day short of three months after the SAG-AFTRA actors union went on strike.

Wylie began his career in 1990 at 6 years old, according to his IMDb page. He first appeared in Without Her Consent, Empty Nest, Who’s The Boss?, and Kindergarten Cop in 1990. In 1993, the child actor was the voice of Dennis Mitchell in All-New Dennis the Menace.

But Wylie is perhaps best known for his role as Zachary Brock in the ’90s television show Picket Fences, in which he appeared in 88 episodes.

The actor also appeared in Gilmore Girls, in which he played Brad Langford. He was also the voice of Curly Gammelthorpe in the TV series Hey Arnold!, as well as Tritannus in Nickelodeon’s Winx Club.

Wylie also landed a role as Gilbert in Disney Channel’s Under Wraps. In 2022, he reprised his role for Under Wraps 2.

The actor was seen on the picket line for SAG-AFTRA in July 2023.

The current strike is the longest in the union’s history. While most Americans perceive screen actors as living in luxury with seven-figure paychecks, most union members eke out a middle-class living, and the unresolved negotiations, headed by former TV star Fran Drescher, are hurting regular actors’ livelihoods.

