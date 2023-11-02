Scarlett Johansson Takes Legal Action Against AI That Cloned Her Likeness in Ad

Oscar-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson is taking legal action against an artificial intelligence (AI) app that cloned her likeness for an advertisement without permission.

An AI-generated version of Johansson’s voice and image appeared in a 22-second ad posted to X/Twitter by an AI image-generating app called Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar, according to a report by Variety.

“We do not take these things lightly,” Johansson’s lawyer, Kevin Yorn, told the magazine. “Per our usual course of action in these circumstances, we will deal with it with all legal remedies that we will have.”

The advertisement, which was initially spotted on October 28, appears to have since disappeared from the internet.

The ad features an old clip of Johansson behind the scenes of Marvel’s Black Widow, saying, “What’s up guys? It’s Scarlett, and I want you to come with me…” before a graphic covers the actress’ mouth and the screen transitions into AI-generated images that resemble her.

From there, a fake voice imitating Johansson continues speaking, promoting the AI app, Variety reports.

“It’s not limited to avatars only. You can also create images with texts and even your AI videos. I think you shouldn’t miss it,” the AI-generated Johansson voice says.

At the bottom of the advertisement, fine print reads, “Images produced by Lisa AI. It has nothing to do with this person.”

Johansson is not the only celebrity to have her name and likeness stolen and manipulated for advertising purposes.

Last month, Oscar-winning star Tom Hanks warned fans that a video commercial that seemed to show him selling dental insurance was created by AI, and that he had nothing to do with the product or the company selling it.

“Beware!” the Cast Away star said. “I have nothing to do with it,” he said.

