Ella Emhoff, Daughter of White House Antisemitism Leader Doug Emhoff, Raises Money for Gaza as Hamas Targets Jews

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff leads the White House strategy on antisemitism, but his daughter, model Ella Emhoff, is raising money for Gaza after the Hamas terror attack on October triggered a worldwide surge in Jew-hatred.

Hamas murdered over 1,400 people in Israel, wounded over 5,400 more, and took over 240 people hostage to Gaza in a brutal, unprovoked attack that featured horrific atrocities.

Yet as Breitbart News’ John Nolte noted, citing the New York Post, Emhoff is using her Instagram page to raise funds for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), which has raised nearly $8 million for “urgent relief for Gaza’s children.”

Nolte added:

The worst part of this is that the people of Gaza will never see any of this money, and people like Emhoff must know this. If that $7.8 million ever makes its way to the Middle East, Hamas will almost certainly receive every penny and use every single one of those pennies to kill more Jews.

The PCRF’s fundraising page, linked from Emhoff’s Instagram profile, does not condemn the Hamas terror attack or antisemitism.

The Second Gentleman, who helps lead the Biden administration’s strategy on antisemitism, told Jewish leaders in the wake of the attack:

I am honored to be with all of you today as an American, as a patriot who loves this country, but also as a Jew. And like all Jews, I feel a deep, visceral connection to Israel and its people. We witnessed a mass murder of innocent civilians. It was a terrorist assault, and there is never any justification for terrorism. There are no two sides to this issue. … Our President and Vice President are making sure Israel has what it needs to defend itself. We are grateful for their leadership and support for Israel at this exceptionally difficult time.

The Second Gentleman also launched the Biden administration’s antisemitism strategy in May.

Notably, the White House worked with antisemitic groups like the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) in developing the strategy and excluded radical criticism of Israel from the definition of antisemitism.

In so doing, Emhoff and the White House rejected the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism that was adopted by President Donald Trump in 2019.

CAIR refused to criticize Hamas after the Oct. 7 attack. Moreover as Breitbart news has noted:

In 2007-8, CAIR was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the terror financing trial of the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development. That case, in turn, led the FBI to discontinue its work with the organization. In 2009, a federal judge ruled that the government “produced ample evidence to establish” the ties of CAIR with Hamas, the Palestinian terror organization. The United Arab Emirates labeled CAIR a terrorist organization in 2014 (a decision that the Obama administration opposed).

According to NGO Monitor, the Holy Land Foundation also assisted the PCRF. NGO Monitor further reported that the PCRF was linked with hate websites and antisemitic groups.

There has been a worldwide surge in antisemitism since Hamas attacked Israel — even before the Israeli military launched a response. The Israeli government warned its citizens Friday to avoid displaying Jewish religious symbols while traveling abroad.

Hamas is devoted not just to destroying Israel, but — according to its charter — to killing Jews all over the world.

Though Second Gentleman Emhoff has become the Biden administration’s spokesman on antisemitism and Jewish affairs, Ella Emhoff does not consider herself Jewish, the Post notes.

