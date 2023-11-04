Nolte: Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Pushes $8 Million Gaza Fund

Fourteen hundred massacred Jews, and our Vice President’s stepdaughter is raising money for Gaza.

I’m not sure which is more unjust… Raising money for Gaza in the immediate aftermath of the worst atrocities committed against Jews since the Holocaust or the fact that leftists are so privileged through meritless affirmative action that this is now a fashion model.

Democrats sure got it good.

Ella Emhoff is the stepdaughter of Kamala Harris through her father, Doug Emhoff, who married Harris in 2014. Doug Emhoff is also Jewish, but here’s his daughter out raising money for Gaza, the very people who allowed Hamas to govern them, the same Hamas that butchered, raped, beheaded, kidnapped, and desecrated 1,400 Jews on October 7.

Imagine the stepdaughter Franklin Roosevelt’s vice president raising money for Germans during WWII. This is no different, and people like Ella Emhoff should be blacklisted forever from polite society. All of these post-October 7 actions might be hidden behind virtue, but this is nothing more than a thinly disguised way of saying The Dirty Jews Had It Coming.

New York Post:

The fundraiser, which has netted more than $7.8 million so far, is being operated by the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, a nonprofit based in Kent, Ohio, which raked in more than $21 million in 2021, according to ProPublica. It’s unclear how much, if anything, Ella Emhoff has personally donated to the cause. “It’s of tremendous concern and I find it abhorrent,” said Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ). “To be honest with you, I am kind of stunned by it. It’s disturbing to the maximum degree.”

“Ella Emhoff has pointedly insisted to reporters that she does not consider herself Jewish,” adds the Post.

“Ella is not Jewish,” a spokeswoman for the homely model explained in 2021.“It’s not something she grew up with. Ella truly has no qualms with the faith, but she does not want to speak on behalf of Judaism, as she does not celebrate herself.”

And yet, here she is, more than willing to run to the aid of Gaza.

The worst part of this is that the people of Gaza will never see any of this money, and people like Emhoff must know this. If that $7.8 million ever makes its way to the Middle East, Hamas will almost certainly receive every penny and use every single one of those pennies to kill more Jews.

This is one more example of getting what you vote for. In this case, it’s Jewish Democrats getting what they voted for. Honestly, what do Jewish Democrats feel when they look around at the explosion of hate in all of these Democrat-run cities and Democrat-run universities? The whole thing reeks of nazi Germany circa 1937.

And what do Jewish Democrats think of the tolerance for these displays from supposedly mainstream Democrats like Joe Biden?

How was the Holocaust allowed to happen?

Sadly, we now know.

John Nolte’s debut novel Borrowed Time (Bombardier Books) is available today. You can read an exclusive excerpt here and a review of the novel here.