Left-wing Hollywood star Susan Sarandon has repeated her support for the Palestinian people while choosing not to make any mention of the Hamas terrorists who invaded Israel on October 7 and committed mass atrocities including rape, murder, and kidnappings.

Sarandon used media platform X – formerly known as Twitter – to make her vow of support public.

“You don’t have to be Palestinian to care about what’s happening in Gaza. I stand with Palestine. No one is free until everyone is free,” she said while sharing a post from the Palestinian Feminist Collective.

In 2021 Sarandon added her support for supermodel Bella Hadid who publicly accused Israel of “apartheid” and participated in pro-Palestinian protests, as Breitbart News reported.

“I stand with the Palestinian People fighting against the apartheid government of Netanyahu and pray for the Israeli people that they too, will enjoy peace,” Sarandon tweeted. “I also support @bellahadid for having the bravery to stand in solidarity with her people. That can be lonely.”

Sarandon has company amongst the Hollywood elites when it comes to taking a very public position on events unfolding in the Middle East.

Last month she joined Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Channing Tatum, Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, and Kristen Stewart in publicly demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel, saying the lives of both Palestinian and Israeli civilians must be protected.

In a letter to President Joe Biden last month, the stars omitted any reference to Hamas and its campaign of slaughter, and placed the emphasis on the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, as Breitbart News reported.

No mention was made of Hamas’ slaughter of Israeli babies, children, and the elderly during their murderous rampage that took place nearly two weeks ago.

More than 3,000 British actors, filmmakers, and artists made a similar demand last month in calling for a ceasefire while refusing to mention Hamas.