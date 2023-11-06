Gal Gadot-Backed Hollywood Screening of Hamas Carnage Will Ensure ‘Images of October 7 Not Be Forgotten’

Israeli actress and Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot will is helping organize a Hollywood screening of IDF footage depicting Hamas atrocities during the October 7 terrorist attack.

The 47-minute video, which members of the Israeli Knesset have viewed, will show the many horrific accounts of Hamas violence, including the murders of women, children, and many other innocent Israeli civilians. No date has been set. Per i24 News:

The screening is scheduled to take place in front of a curated audience, featuring Hollywood celebrities and prominent figures. Oscar-winning director Guy Nattiv, who has spearheaded this initiative, commented on the project, revealing, “Gal Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, helped make this possible.” However, specific details concerning the date and the confirmed guest list are yet to be finalized. Nattiv, a self-proclaimed humanist advocating for a two-state solution, drew a heartfelt connection to the footage. He recalled the Holocaust era when the world mostly remained indifferent to the suffering of the Jewish population, emphasizing, “As a filmmaker, I swore that these images of October 7 would not be forgotten, and the world would see them. Because now the denial begins – it is a fake, it is not a fake (…) We cannot pass by in silence.”

Nattiv also said he plans to have a diverse audience for the screening; 120 people in sum. “People who have film experience, so we can show them this crazy document that is reminiscent of the films created about the Holocaust,” he said.

A Hamas terrorist who reportedly participated in the horrific attack on Israel last month recently revealed in an interrogation with Israeli intelligence the depraved depths they plunged to that day. Released last week, the video shows Hamas terrorist Omar Sami Marzuk Abu Rusha telling Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) agents that they were ordered to “kill every person” and then circle back around just to make sure they were dead.

“The mission was simply to kill. We weren’t supposed to kidnap, just kill,” he said. “To kill every person we see and come back.”

Abu Rusha said that they were indeed told to murder women and children with the understanding that “all settlers were soldiers.”

“They told us that all the settlers were soldiers. There were soldiers among them. Kill every single one you see,” he said.

At one point during the six-minute interrogation, Abu Rusha said that when they heard children crying amid the carnage, they fired bullets upon them until the crying ceased.

“We heard sounds of young children,” he said. “The cries of young children. A young child, something like that. I shot and Abu Kamil shot. We shot at the door. Until we didn’t hear noise anymore.”

Video also went viral last week showing several members of the Israel Knesset openly crying after watching a video from the IDF displaying the extent of the carnage.

“Members of the Knesset – Israel’s parliament – were invited to watch a film prepared by the IDF showing the horrific things that took place during the Hamas massacre of October 7th. Many of them could not make it till the end. They left in tears and shock,” said Michael Dickson.

